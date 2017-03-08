The Statue Of Liberty Mysteriously Went Dark And People Were Scrambling To Find Out Why

Managing Editor, Trending
03.08.17 2 Comments

The Statue of Liberty went dark on Tuesday night, sending folks online into mystery mode to try and determine if it was an accident or if the shutdown was planned. The timing of Lady Liberty going dark comes close to International Women’s Day and the #DayWithoutAWoman protest/strike that will see women across the globe take part in a “one-day demonstration of economic solidarity.” This includes taking the day off, wearing red to show support, and not shopping unless it is “small, women- and minority-owned businesses.”

So with that proximity, some though it might’ve been a planned protest or some sort of intentional outage to show solidarity with International Women’s Day or at least in protest of Trump’s re-introduced travel ban:

TAGSDAY WITHOUT A WOMANinternational womens dayStatue of Liberty

