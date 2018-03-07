Shutterstock

While the Northeast is still dealing with the effects of Winter Storm Riley (thousands still without electricity, trees felled by high winds making roads impassable), it’s already started to feel the effects of Winter Storm Quinn as it arrives, bringing with it thundersnow which could deposit as much as a foot in some areas. Emergencies have been declared in a few states already, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and thousands of flights across the region have been canceled, too.

Taking the lead from mayors in several Northeastern cities who have urged people to stay home if possible, airlines began preemptively canceling flights and are expected to continue doing so as the snow keeps falling and making travel conditions more precarious. Since over 2,000 flights have already been canceled, the airlines are encouraging travelers to confirm whether or not their flight has been canceled before venturing out to the airport, even if social media has recently been updated.

JFK Airport is currently reporting 467 cancellations, approximately 40 percent of its daily flight operations. Flights are arriving and departing with minimal delays, but travelers are urged to call their carriers before coming to the airport today. — Kennedy Airport (@JFKairport) March 7, 2018

Nearly 550 flights scheduled for today are canceled due to the nor'easter. Please confirm flight status before arriving at #EWR. Leave extra travel time. [75] — Newark Airport (@EWRairport) March 7, 2018

Approximately 587 flights scheduled for today have been canceled due to the nor’easter. Please confirm flight status before arriving at #LGA and allow extra travel time. — LaGuardia Airport (@LGAairport) March 7, 2018

In an effort to reduce airport congestions, airlines like Jet Blue and Delta announced they were waiving change and cancellation fees for travelers in the storm’s path.

We’re waiving change/cancel fees and fare differences for customers traveling to/from cities in the projected path of Winter Storm Quinn. Learn more: https://t.co/CrfTJXi72t — JetBlue Airways (@JetBlue) March 6, 2018

A travel waiver has been issued for March 7-8 due to the forecasted winter weather in the Northeast. Details regarding the waiver can be found here: https://t.co/lh6zISdMxN If you need to change travel plans, you can do so at https://t.co/N05dFCEDwu — Delta (@Delta) March 5, 2018

Other airlines encouraged customers to rebook before the storm hit to avoid a later headache.

Due to forecasted weather conditions, service in some northeastern cities may be disrupted on March 5. Check your flight status and rebook here: https://t.co/RXEsd6L6bA pic.twitter.com/grfCksCROg — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) March 5, 2018

