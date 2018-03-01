Another ‘Bomb Cyclone’ May Soon Batter The Northeast With Heavy Flooding, Wind, And Snow

Getty Image

In early January, the dramatized “bomb cyclone” term dominated weather coverage. Although the storm wasn’t quite the “winter hurricane” that it was billed to be, Winter Storm Grayson still dropped over a foot of snow in several parts of the Northeastern Seaboard with blizzard conditions causing rampant power outages and crippling one of NYC’s airports. Historically high tides sent dumpsters floating down streets in Boston, and similar trouble may be on the way on Friday and throughout the weekend.

The Weather Channel is reporting that impending Winter Storm Riley could pack a devastating punch. As such, flood advisories have been issued along the Atlantic coast, stretching all the way from Portland, Maine to Virginia Beach. Boston (along with Long Island) is expected to be particularly hard hit — even if the system fails to intensify while undergoing bombogenesis, and projected Boston Harbor peak tide levels may rise above levels seen in January.

CNN points toward one exacerbating factor that’s causing alarm — a full moon means that Boston Harbor’s tide is already at its monthly high point, and the storm’s surge could cause up to 3 feet of flooding along the coast with waves as high as 8 feet. The National Weather Service in Boston is sounding the alarm on Twitter as the sandbagging commences.

[Please RT: Moderate-Major Coastal Flooding/Hurricane Force Wind Gusts] Very significant coastal flooding along the eastern MA coast over multiple high tide cycles Fri/Sat. Hurricane force wind gusts Fri pm across Cape/Islands, property damage+numerous power outages possible. pic.twitter.com/htimcSUxXE — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) March 1, 2018

CBS Boston Chief Meteorologist Eric Fisher tweeted this graphic to illustrate dire tide level predictions for areas near the harbor.

Updated tide forecast is for an all-time water level in Boston Harbor (15.3')…and to do it 3 straight times. For reference, the level has only hit 15' twice in its existence: Blizzard of '78 and this January. pic.twitter.com/eqe42VQPgh — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) March 1, 2018

Here’s CNN’s current projection graphic of the upcoming late-winter storm. Spring can’t come soon enough…

Here we go again! A possible 'bomb cyclone' will strike New England Friday and Saturday with significant coastal flooding and hurricane-force wind gusts. Read the story: https://t.co/JDbF7MXtgR Track the storm: https://t.co/nyRa5aJ5OJ pic.twitter.com/t3dCU8AlAe — CNN Weather Center (@CNNweather) March 1, 2018

(Via Weather Channel, CBS Boston, National Weather Service & CNN)