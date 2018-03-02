Getty Image

After January’s “bomb cyclone” dumped over a foot of snow along much of the Northeastern Seaboard, many of the same areas are bracing for a nor’easter with potentially dire outcomes. Winter Storm Riley, which is currently undergoing bombogenesis, is expected to heavily flood multiple metropolitan areas, including Long Island, New Jersey, and Boston. The latter city is expected to be especially hard hit (not long after Boston Harbor flooded in January when historically high tides sent dumpsters afloat), and a full moon will send tides soaring with waves of up to 8 feet.

Via USA Today, the National Weather Service in Boston is urging folks to treat this weather event with the utmost seriousness while warning, “For those living along the coast, this is a LIFE & DEATH situation.” In Boston, one train line has already shut down over flooding after the NWS in Boston acknowledged this storm as a “BEAST!”