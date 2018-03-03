Winter Storm Riley Has Claimed At Least Seven Lives And Left Over Two Million Without Power

03.03.18

Winter Storm Riley, the massive nor’easter that brought damaging winds, flooding and several feet of snow to the East Coast from Georgia all the way up to Maine has moved out, but high winds remain in its aftermath. The second “bomb cyclone” type of storm to hit the United States this year, Riley left over two million without power as of Friday afternoon, with power failures affecting 17 states. States of emergencies were declared by the governors of Maryland and Virginia, and in cities throughout New York, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania.

At least seven people are dead in the wake of the storm due to fallen trees and limbs, including two children — a six-year-old boy in Virginia and an 11-year-old boy in New York.

The storm also affected travelers on Friday, as over 3,000 flights were canceled and 3,500 were delayed across the country. Amtrak completely suspended its service along the Northeast Corridor due to “extreme-weather-related issues,” stranding commuters in the cities of New York, Boston, Philadelphia, and Washington.

