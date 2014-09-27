Worst Stoner Ever Traded A $160K Diamond For Just $20 Worth Of Weed

How much would you be willing to cough up for a $20 bag of weed? Hmm, did you say $160,000? Congratulations, you’re as dumb and desperate as Walter Earl Morrison! The 20-year-old UPS worker has been accused of trading a $160K diamond — which he stole from Phoenix’s Sky Harbor Airport — for just $20 worth of marijuana. Cue all the “I’ve made a huge mistake” GIFs. Per ABC 15 News:

Walter Earl Morrison, 20, was working for UPS while unloading a plane in the cargo section of Sky Harbor Airport when he stuffed a package under his shirt, according to court documents.

Morrison thought the package contained cash, but instead he found a diamond.

“Any single stone over $100,000 is an expensive stone,” House of Diamonds owner Brent Taubman said when asked about pricey diamonds.

Morrison allegedly traded the diamond for the drug, before being caught.

And I thought that Florida woman who ate a whole bag of weed was bad! If Morrison is this foggy and thick-headed, it’s probably best he cool it with the pot.

Here’s a short news clip on the dumb stoner story to end all dumb stoner stories.

ABC 15 News

TOPICS#Marijuana
TAGS

