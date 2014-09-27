Worst Stoner Ever Traded A $160K Diamond For Just $20 Worth Of Weed

How much would you be willing to cough up for a $20 bag of weed? Hmm, did you say $160,000? Congratulations, you’re as dumb and desperate as Walter Earl Morrison! The 20-year-old UPS worker has been accused of trading a $160K diamond — which he stole from Phoenix’s Sky Harbor Airport — for just $20 worth of marijuana. Cue all the “I’ve made a huge mistake” GIFs. Per ABC 15 News:
Walter Earl Morrison, 20, was working for UPS while unloading a plane in the cargo section of Sky Harbor Airport when he stuffed a package under his shirt, according to court documents.
Morrison thought the package contained cash, but instead he found a diamond.
“Any single stone over $100,000 is an expensive stone,” House of Diamonds owner Brent Taubman said when asked about pricey diamonds.
Morrison allegedly traded the diamond for the drug, before being caught.
And I thought that Florida woman who ate a whole bag of weed was bad! If Morrison is this foggy and thick-headed, it’s probably best he cool it with the pot.
Here’s a short news clip on the dumb stoner story to end all dumb stoner stories.
Dumb ass!
and his dumb ass probably snitched on the dealer he traded it too for a lesser sentence.
.
dude, you had a job that must have been better than flipping burgers but you f*cked it off and probably got a felony conviction that will handicap your job prospects for the rest of your life.
seriously…how is this dude hurting for money.
sounds like this dude was one dimebag short of “ILL SUCK YO DICK!”
UPS sucks. FedEx all day
USPS is where it’s at these days. They’ve really stepped their game up recently. With the auto restoration project I’ve been working on this last year I’ve been getting several large projects every week and USPS has consistently been faster and cheaper than any of the competition. They may have longer estimates, but their 3-5 day service consistently arrives in 2 on cross country deliveries, East coast to Montana.
or he stashed the diamond somewhere and just told the cops he traded it for weed.