YouTube Bans A Nazi-White Supremacist Channel After Pressure Over Hate-Speech Rules

#Social Media #YouTube
02.28.18 10 hours ago 4 Comments

Getty Image

In yet another example of a social media platform cracking down on far-right extremists, YouTube has banned the channel of Atomwaffen Division, a Nazi/white supremacist group based in America and reportedly tied to a number of murders, for violation of the site’s hate speech policy.

After a storm of media attention, led primarily by The Daily Beast, concerning the murders and the group’s pro-genocide messaging, the Anti-Defamation League asked YouTube to remove the group’s videos, which include titles like “Gas the K**kes, Race War Now.”

“These videos are not only disgusting racist content that has no place in our society, but they incite hatred against one religious group — in this case, Jews — therefore violating YouTube’s own Community Guidelines. YouTube should take them down immediately,” Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt told Motherboard.

Another blow to the group came last week when its internal messages (in which members bragged and joked about the alleged murder of a gay, Jewish college student by an Atomwaffen member) were leaked. The group has also been linked to four other murders since May 2017. Previously, YouTube had used a “limited state” policy for the Atomwaffen Division videos that were deemed offensive, meaning they could not be shared or be commented on.

(Via Motherboard, The Daily Beast & Propublica)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Social Media#YouTube
TAGSNAZISSocial Mediawhite supremacistsyoutube

The RX

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 days ago
Towkio Explains How The Release Of His Debut Album ‘WWW.’ Helped Him Become An Astronaut

Towkio Explains How The Release Of His Debut Album ‘WWW.’ Helped Him Become An Astronaut

02.23.18 6 days ago
On The Intensely Fun ‘Time & Space,’ Turnstile Is The Friendliest Hardcore Band On The Planet

On The Intensely Fun ‘Time & Space,’ Turnstile Is The Friendliest Hardcore Band On The Planet

02.22.18 7 days ago 2 Comments
Uproxx Is Launching A Live Music Showcase At The Ace Hotel In LA

Uproxx Is Launching A Live Music Showcase At The Ace Hotel In LA

02.21.18 1 week ago
U.S. Girls Find A Bigger Scope And Sound On The Bracing ‘In A Poem Unlimited’

U.S. Girls Find A Bigger Scope And Sound On The Bracing ‘In A Poem Unlimited’

02.16.18 2 weeks ago
Johanna Warren’s ‘Gemini II’ Is Cosmic Folk Music About Healing And Surrender

Johanna Warren’s ‘Gemini II’ Is Cosmic Folk Music About Healing And Surrender

02.16.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP