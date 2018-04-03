Authorities give an update on the active shooter situation at YouTube's headquarters in San Bruno, California. Cour… https://t.co/TrMg49BxdN — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 3, 2018

Updates are rolling in on the identity of the shooter. Please see our continuing updates at the bottom of this post.

At a Tuesday press conference, San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini revealed that the female suspect in the shooting at YouTube headquarters has been killed by a self-inflicted gunshot. The police have confirmed that four wounded have been transported to nearby hospitals. The extent of their injuries, according to Barberini, is currently unknown beyond all being gunshot wounds.

Police are still sweeping the area and doing their due diligence in confirming that the suspect was acting alone, but most of the information is still trickling out.

CNN spoke to one YouTube employee who confirmed someone was shot on the patio where people eat. Various witnesses described hearing two or three shots, then bursts of fire as employees evacuated or moved to other buildings. Two of the wounded were found at nearby businesses, including one woman at Carl’s Jr. where patrons used napkins to stop the bleeding of a leg wound.

The New York Times spoke to Brent Andrew, a spokesman for San Francisco General Hospital, who confirmed the conditions of three of the four injured. One 36-year-old male is in critical condition, a 32-year-old woman is in serious condition, and a 27-year-old woman is in fair condition.

Currently, misinformation and conspiracies are flying, with no known knowledge of the shooter’s identity. Buzzfeed reporter Jane Lytvynenko is compiling the hoaxes in a Twitter thread:

29: This is literally me. pic.twitter.com/lSCgaF49SH — Jane Lytvynenko 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ (@JaneLytv) April 3, 2018

UPDATE #1 — 7:15 pm ET: The Daily Beast received word from federal law enforcement that the woman identified as the shooter reportedly shot her boyfriend at YouTube HQ.

(Via The New York Times/CNN/Daily Beast)