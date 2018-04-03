San Bruno Police Confirm A Female Suspect Is Dead And Four Are Wounded At YouTube Headquarters

#Gun Control #YouTube
04.03.18 1 hour ago 4 Comments

Updates are rolling in on the identity of the shooter. Please see our continuing updates at the bottom of this post.

At a Tuesday press conference, San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini revealed that the female suspect in the shooting at YouTube headquarters has been killed by a self-inflicted gunshot. The police have confirmed that four wounded have been transported to nearby hospitals. The extent of their injuries, according to Barberini, is currently unknown beyond all being gunshot wounds.

Police are still sweeping the area and doing their due diligence in confirming that the suspect was acting alone, but most of the information is still trickling out.

CNN spoke to one YouTube employee who confirmed someone was shot on the patio where people eat. Various witnesses described hearing two or three shots, then bursts of fire as employees evacuated or moved to other buildings. Two of the wounded were found at nearby businesses, including one woman at Carl’s Jr. where patrons used napkins to stop the bleeding of a leg wound.

The New York Times spoke to Brent Andrew, a spokesman for San Francisco General Hospital, who confirmed the conditions of three of the four injured. One 36-year-old male is in critical condition, a 32-year-old woman is in serious condition, and a 27-year-old woman is in fair condition.

Currently, misinformation and conspiracies are flying, with no known knowledge of the shooter’s identity. Buzzfeed reporter Jane Lytvynenko is compiling the hoaxes in a Twitter thread:

UPDATE #1 — 7:15 pm ET: The Daily Beast received word from federal law enforcement that the woman identified as the shooter reportedly shot her boyfriend at YouTube HQ.

(Via The New York Times/CNN/Daily Beast)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Gun Control#YouTube
TAGSgun controlGUN VIOLENCESHOOTINGSyoutube

The RX

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 9 hours ago
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 day ago 4 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 4 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 6 days ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 2 weeks ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP