Aaron Carter has kept busy lately, whether he’s boxing Lamar Odom or maintaining his OnlyFans account. His next endeavor is more closely related to the latter: Variety reports the singer is set to join a Las Vegas production of Naked Boys Singing!, which they describe as “a campy 60-minute gay musical revue in which the all-male cast perform in their birthday suits.”

Carter says, “I think the naked body is a beautiful thing. We were all born naked. I love doing OnlyFans. I’ve been an OnlyFans model for over a year now, and people are very uplifting. They make you feel attractive and good about yourself. I love that social media platform more than any other platform. It’s not about the money. It’s about the fans.”

In 2017, Carter came out as bisexual, writing at the time, “There’s something I’d like to say that I feel is important for myself and my identity that has been weighing on my chest for nearly half of my life. This doesn’t bring me shame, just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time that I would like lifted off me. […] I grew up in this entertainment industry at a very young age and when I was around 13 years old, I started to find boys and girls attractive. There were years that went by that I thought about, but it wasn’t until I was 17 years old, after a few relationships with girls, I had an experience with a male that I had an attraction to who I also worked with and grew up with.”