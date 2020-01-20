Ariana Grande Shared A Home Video Of Mac Miller To Commemorate His Birthday

Yesterday (January 19) would have been Mac Miller’s 28th birthday. The late rapper is survived by a lot of people who miss him, and some of them shared tributes to Miller, including Ariana Grande.

Grande (who may have uncredited vocals on Miller’s new posthumous album, Circles) commemorated Miller’s birthday by sharing a home video of Miller. The clip shows Miller’s dog Myron restlessly moving around on a couch, while Miller plays piano in the background, with his back to the camera.

Grande reportedly also shared and then deleted a simple tweet that read, “miss u.”

Miller’s brother, Miller McCormick, also shared a touching birthday message, posting a photo of Miller as a young child and writing, “sitting by the window in the hospital after your birth is a good first memory. mom’s nurse brought mint jelly. man i’m so proud of you. and i miss you. i’m mad that we won’t be sitting on a porch talking about baldness. and babies. maybe there’s a version of that still. hard to let go. wish you were really here. bet they throw a good party. you’re the best, hope you know it. funny, kind, messy. old tender wisdom. love you, love you. big smelly bear hug.”

Read our review of Miller’s new posthumous album, Circles, here.