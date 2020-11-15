Ariana Grande is still at the top of the Billboard albums chart, with her sixth album, Positions, holding on to the No. 1 spot for a second straight week. The pop singer made her debut on the chart last week thanks to 174,000 equivalent album units. Positions also became the fifth No. 1 album in Grande’s career, while it also helped her become the fastest scorer of No. 1 albums by a woman in Billboard history.

The “34+35” singer’s second week at No. 1 is mainly thanks to 73,000 streaming equivalent album units. Positions becomes Grande’s second album to spend two weeks at No. 1 after 2019’s Thank U, Next did the same early last year. That album surrendered its No. 1 position after its two weeks, so if Positions is able to keep the top spot for another week, it would become the longest-tenured chart-topper of her career.

Elsewhere the albums chart, Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon nabbed No. 2 while The Kid Laroi’s F*ck Love jumps to No. 3 after a deluxe re-issue. The top five is rounded out with Luke Combs’ What You See Is What You Get at No. 4 and King Von’s Welcome to O’Block earning its highest position at No. 5.

(via Billboard)