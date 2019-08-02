Ariana Grande and Social House have debuted their bouncy, R&B-poppy new collaborative single, “Boyfriend.”

Alongside the track, Grande and Social House also premiered a new video for the song. The video sees Grande and Social House member Mikey Foster fantasizing about exacting some light bodily harm onto their romantic rivals — and eventually getting so overcome by their mutual passion for one another that they just have to make out and practically rip a bathroom sink off the wall.

“Boyfriend” is Grande’s first new music in a while — just a few months, but that’s “a while” by Ariana Grande standards. Her song with Victoria Monet, “Monopoly,” was released in April. Grande’s last record, Thank U, Next, was released in February of this year. “Boyfriend” is Social House’s fourth single. The duo have been touring with Grande this year on her Sweetener World Tour.

Like all of Grande’s music in this era of her career, under its boppy and bass-driven beat “Boyfriend” is thoughtful and deeply personal. The singer took to Twitter to chat with fans about her inspiration for the song. “i feel like this song captures a common theme in the lives of so many people i know !,” Grande wrote. “people want to feel love but don’t want to define their relationship & have trouble fully committing or trusting or allowing themselves to fully love someone. even tho they want to.”

Watch the video for “Boyfriend” above.