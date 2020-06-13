Bad Bunny Offers His Support For The Black Lives Matter Movement

Just two months into the year, Bad Bunny shared his third album Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana. A twenty-song effort, the album would not be his only release of 2020; the Latin star returned just three months later with another album, Las Que No Iban a Salir, a title that translates to The Ones That Were Not Coming Out. A little over a week later, on May 19, Bad Bunny would begin a social media break after tweeting “bye, I left.” Since that day, a lot has happened in the world and, taking a moment to address it all, Bad Bunny shared a statement in Time magazine.

Titled “Forgive Me,” it found Bad Bunny apologizing for not speaking up sooner about the protests that have taken over the country. He also expressed his disbelief with what occurred in recent weeks. “Maybe it’s because I’ve always seen people’s hearts and, in my house, I was always taught that we are all the same regardless of race, religion, and surname; that we are all brothers/sisters,” he wrote. “I SWEAR I don’t feel well, and I don’t think I can express myself properly.”

Bad Bunny also promised to be extremely active in his efforts to fight against systemic racism rather than doing surface-level work. “There are artists who only upload a photo or a basic message just to calm public pressure or to look ‘good,'” he wrote. “Not me… I want to go deeper and see in what way I can serve, how I can support the fight against a systematic monster that has been [around for] centuries.”

You can read Bad Bunny’s full statement translated into English over here.

