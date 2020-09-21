Bad Bunny had a lot going on this past weekend.

Yesterday, he dropped a new video for “Una Vez,” his bouncy collaboration with Puerto Rican singer Mora. The video for the song sees an astronaut, in full space-faring gear, exploring various picturesque landscapes without leaving Earth’s atmosphere (or even the ground).

Also over the weekend, he took the livestream concert game to a new level. Instead of performing from his bedroom or backyard, he took to the streets. Stationed atop a moving flatbed track in New York, he traversed the city as he sang.

During the livestream, which was simulcast on the Uforia Music app and his YouTube channel, Bunny said, “It was difficult for me to do a concert without an audience. I didn’t want to. But I’m accepting the new reality and I hope people enjoy this. We need it.”

At the end of his set, he also noted, “Respect and thanks to those people who have sacrificed their lives in this city. With a lot of faith in God, I sense that good things are coming. I know we are going through very difficult times. I have made thousands of mistakes, but my only mission is to try to be a better person every day.”

Watch the “Una Vez” video above.