Banoffee’s Pastel ‘Contagious’ Video Announces Her Debut Album ‘Look At Us Now Dad’

Melbourne-born LA transplant Banoffee continues to cement herself as an expressively emotional songwriter with her latest single “Contagious.” The track follows the release of “Tennis Fan” with Empress Of and “Count On You” in anticipation for her debut record Look At Us Now Dad. Along with debuting a video to “Contagious,” Banoffee unveiled the entire tracklist to her upcoming release as well as a flurry of tour dates.

With an infectious melody and luscious synths, Banoffee sings of reluctantly giving space to a lover. Directed by Lewis Mitchell, Callum Mitchell and Banoffee herself, the track’s accompanying video is a shimmering vignette of the artist. Shots move between the singer dressed in a vintage wedding dress at various locations from an ice skating rink to the comfort and solitude of her own bed. In a statement, Banoffee detailed the inspiration behind the video.

“The video is about loneliness and the feelings of ostracisation that arise when your issues seem too much for the world to handle. It follows a woman roaming the landscape in a wedding dress, totally prepared to give herself up to something, yet completely alone and isolated by her sadness. The circles in the clip represent a safety zone, something I created for myself when I felt like I had to hide what I was going through in order to seem fit for love or friendship. I wanted the video to evoke a sense of longing and eeriness, like everyone has gone home, fed up with the things I still need and crave…”

Watch the “Contagious” video above. Below, find Banoffee’s Look At Us Now Dad tracklist and subsequent tour dates.

1. “Tennis Fan” Feat. Empress Of

2. “I Lied (Interlude)”

3. “F*ckwit”

4. “One Night Stand”

5. “Count On You”

6. “Don’t Go Sharing Your Clothes (Interlude)”

7. “Contagious”

8. “Chevron”

9. “That Sorta Stuff (Interlude)”

10. “Permission”

11. “This Is For Me”

12. “Ripe” Feat Cupcakke

13. “I Let You Down” (Interlude)

14. “Look At Us Now Dad”

3/16-21 — Austin TX @ SXSW

3/27 — Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

4/2 — San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

4/3 — Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

Look At Us Now Dad is out 2/21 via Cascine/Dot Dash. Pre-order it here.