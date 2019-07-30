All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

Getty Image

Pop fans, rejoice. This was an especially thrilling week for new releases. Taylor Swift hinted to fans that she’d be making a big announcement, but her surprise release of “The Archer” dialed the Lover hype about a thousand notches up. R&B superstar (and Grammy winner) H.E.R. dropped another fantastic new single. Clairo’s new song “Sofia” is a tender dedication to all the girls she’s loved before, as Mabel’s “Bad Behaviour” is to all the fools who dared cross her. Chance The Rapper’s The Big Day is jam-packed with pop anthems. His collab with Shawn Mendes is a delightful surprise — and a total bop.

Every week, Uproxx will round out the best new pop releases of the last seven days. Listen up.

Alessia Cara — “Ready”

On “Ready,” Alessia Cara chastises an immature lover who’s wishy-washy with his affections. “You start a million fires just to see what they can do / But then you freeze up like winter season in June,” she sings over a bouncy beat. “Ready” is the Canadian singer-songwriter’s first new release since her 2018 LP, The Pains Of Growing. Cara’s new EP, This Summer, is due out September 6, but the singer promised to drop a new track every couple weeks leading to the EP release — so get ready.

Mabel — “Bad Behaviour”

English pop princess Mabel has been steadily building hype for her upcoming debut album. Following her tour alongside Harry Styles in 2018, Mabel has been dropping R&B-pop bop after R&B-pop bop. She’s the center of attention and life of the party on “Bad Behaviour.” Over a breezy tropical beat, Mabel asserts her independence. “I’m not a people pleaser / No I don’t need a reason,” she sings, rolling her eyes at anyone who underestimates her power. Mabel’s (appropriately titled) debut album High Expectations is due out August 2.