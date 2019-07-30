All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.30.19 2 hours ago

Pop fans, rejoice. This was an especially thrilling week for new releases. Taylor Swift hinted to fans that she’d be making a big announcement, but her surprise release of “The Archer” dialed the Lover hype about a thousand notches up. R&B superstar (and Grammy winner) H.E.R. dropped another fantastic new single. Clairo’s new song “Sofia” is a tender dedication to all the girls she’s loved before, as Mabel’s “Bad Behaviour” is to all the fools who dared cross her. Chance The Rapper’s The Big Day is jam-packed with pop anthems. His collab with Shawn Mendes is a delightful surprise — and a total bop.

Every week, Uproxx will round out the best new pop releases of the last seven days. Listen up.

Alessia Cara — “Ready”

On “Ready,” Alessia Cara chastises an immature lover who’s wishy-washy with his affections. “You start a million fires just to see what they can do / But then you freeze up like winter season in June,” she sings over a bouncy beat. “Ready” is the Canadian singer-songwriter’s first new release since her 2018 LP, The Pains Of Growing. Cara’s new EP, This Summer, is due out September 6, but the singer promised to drop a new track every couple weeks leading to the EP release — so get ready.

Mabel — “Bad Behaviour”

English pop princess Mabel has been steadily building hype for her upcoming debut album. Following her tour alongside Harry Styles in 2018, Mabel has been dropping R&B-pop bop after R&B-pop bop. She’s the center of attention and life of the party on “Bad Behaviour.” Over a breezy tropical beat, Mabel asserts her independence. “I’m not a people pleaser / No I don’t need a reason,” she sings, rolling her eyes at anyone who underestimates her power. Mabel’s (appropriately titled) debut album High Expectations is due out August 2.

