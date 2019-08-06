All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

Getty Image

It feels like forever since we’ve heard new Ariana Grande music. It’s technically only been four months since “Monopoly,” but that feels like an eternity compared to her usual rapid-fire release schedule, and she’s had us spoiled with all those back-to-back releases. But have no fear, Ariana Grande is back and running pop with her new single, “Boyfriend,” and it was definitely worth the wait.

Apart from Ari, we’ve also got the release of Clairo’s highly anticipated debut, Immunity. Carly Rae Jepsen teamed with Gryffin for an infectious new track, and Noah Cyrus is coming right for Kacey Musgraves’ cowboy hat with her moody, contemplative new country-pop bop “July.” Speaking of summer, HAIM’s new track “Summer Girl” is the groovy anthem you’ve been waiting for all season.

Every week, Uproxx will round out the best new pop releases of the last seven days. Listen up.

Gryffin — “OMG” Feat. Carly Rae Jepsen

Is anyone better at singing about love than Carly Rae Jepsen? Whether she’s heartbroken, determined, or wildly obsessed, Jepsen’s voice is passionate and evocative. Everything she sings sounds like an exclamation point. Her new song with DJ Gryffin, “OMG,” is the perfect follow-up to her album Dedicated. Jepsen is overcome by feelings of love and lust in the synth-pop track. Over a dynamic, popping and snapping beat, Jepsen expresses her joy. (The titular “OMG” is her talking to herself, marveling at the fact that she’s in love.) “OMG” is the latest track off Gryffin’s upcoming album Gravity.

Haim — “Summer Girl”

Now that it’s reached 105 degrees on my corner of this hot planet, I was almost ready to call it quits on summer. But Haim swooped through with a fantastic new single, the relaxed, confident “Summer Girl,” and all of a sudden summer is cool again. “Summer Girl” borrows a Lou Reed-esque groove as the sisters sing about a love that can conquer anything. “Summer Girl” demands to be listened to on good headphones so you can hear the detail in the production, like the breathy saxophone that comes in when Danielle Haim sings “feel your unconditional love.” “Summer Girl” is the first song off Haim’s upcoming third studio album.