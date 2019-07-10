Kwaku Alston for Disney Studios

Beyonce has released a new original song for the live-action remake of The Lion King.

We’ve heard plenty of snippets, but “Spirit” is the first full song we’ve heard from The Lion King‘s soundtrack. “Spirit” was made with the help of composer Hans Zimmer and South African producer and composer Lebo M. Zimmer composed the score for the original animated Lion King film.

The Lion King‘s official soundtrack will be released July 11. In addition to the soundtrack, Beyonce will also be curating a new companion album featuring international artists called The Lion King: The Gift, out July 19.

“This is sonic cinema,” said Beyonce of The Gift. “This is a new experience of storytelling. I wanted to do more than find a collection of songs that were inspired by the film. It is a mixture of genres and collaboration that isn’t one sound. It is influenced by everything from R&B, pop, hip-hop, and Afro Beat.”

“I wanted to put everyone on their own journey to link the storyline,” she continued. “Each song was written to reflect the film’s storytelling that gives the listener a chance to imagine their own imagery, while listening to a new contemporary interpretation. It was important that the music was not only performed by the most interesting and talented artists but also produced by the best African producers. Authenticity and heart were important to me.”

Beyonce stars as Nala in The Lion King. The film’s stacked cast also includes Donald Glover as Simba, John Oliver as Zazu, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, and many more. The film hits theaters on July 19.

Listen to Beyonce’s new song “Spirit” below.