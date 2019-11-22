Billie Eilish has had a ground-breaking year. After the release of her acclaimed debut record When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Eilish embarked on world tours and headlined festivals. Her single “Bad Guy” soared to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts, knocking Lil Nas X out of his record-breaking No. 1 streak. The singer has been recognized for her feats and is now nominated for an impressive six Grammys. But the humble musician recently revealed she doesn’t believe she is going to win. In fact, she’d really like to see Ariana Grande walk away with some Grammys

Eilish recently spoke with UK music station Capital FM about her nominations and recent single “Everything I Wanted.” When asked which Grammy she thinks she’ll win, Eilish responded with “none.” Rather, she believes Grande is the most deserving.

“I think Ariana Grande deserves a lot,” Eilish said. “Especially just because she did all of that while she was having the worst year of her life. And that’s very impressive to me. To even pick up a microphone and go on stage after some sh*t she’s been through is unreal to me. And the fact she’s made two albums, basically, in that amount of time is shocking, and they’re both good and that’s insane. I want her to win as much as she’s been nominated for.”

Grande is nominated for five Grammy awards: Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Best Solo Performance, Best Pop/Group Performance, and Best Pop Vocal Album. Though Eilish thinks winning a Grammy is unlikely, her odds say otherwise. According to Las Vegas betting odds, Eilish has 2/3 odds at winning Album Of The Year.

Watch Eilish’s interview on Capital FM above.