Over the weekend, Billie Eilish performed at the Governors Ball festival in New York City, where, during “Everything I Wanted,” she briefly interrupted the set to ask the security staff why they weren’t paying attention. As NME points out, Eilish may have noticed an incident go down in the crowd when she asked, “Security, why aren’t you paying attention? Like, for real,” then adding, “One job, please.” She asked the crowd, “Everybody good? Are you OK?” The nature of the incident itself is unclear.

when she yelled at security during eiw😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/rf7exz2JK7 — daniel (@buwygidan) September 25, 2021

Also over the weekend, Eilish and her brother Finneas joined Coldplay onstage at the Global Citizen Festival in New York, where they all performed “Fix You” from the band’s 2005 album X&Y.

Eilish, who is currently touring her sophomore album Happier Than Ever, was recently included on Time’s list of 100 most influential people. Megan Thee Stallion wrote about the singer for the issue and called her a “rare spirit who speaks from her heart with no pretenses” and a “woman who stands up for herself and advocates for women everywhere.”

Watch Billie Eilish call out GovBall security in the fan-shot video above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.