After accumulating Grammy awards in all four major categories, Billie Eilish is starting off the new year with a big project. The singer and her brother Finneas had the opportunity to record the theme song to the next James Bond movie, No Time To Die. Eilish’s 007 theme song has her joining the ranks of other popular musicians who have had the role in the past like Adele and Madonna. But the singer also thinks she knows who would be the perfect actor to depict the international spy in the franchise’s next movie.

The singer stopped by Capital FM discuss her theme song to the next James Bond movie. Because the upcoming 007 film will be Daniel Craig‘s last time playing the role, Eilish was asked who should step in as the next James Bond. Eilish’s response was immediate. “I would say, honestly, Michael B Jordan would kill that sh*t,” she said, adding she would like to see the Black Panther actor take on a British accent.

After the release of “No Time To Die,” Eilish and Finneas described how the track was actually recorded in a bunk on a tour bus. Finneas also said that the process of getting the song approved added pressure. Rather than getting the green light straight away, the sibling duo had to write and record the song then wait for its approval. “It’s more, ‘Well, if you write the perfect song, it’s yours,'” Finneas said.