Getty Image

Billie Eilish took to social media to shame Nylon Magazine Germany today, as the pop singer got heated after seeing the photo they planned to use on their upcoming cover. The publication edited a photo of Eilish to make the “Bad Guy” singer appear bald and shirtless. Eilish and fans retaliated against the magazine, which lead Nylon to delete the photo and many negative comments they received from social media.

Billie Eilish, who is 17 years old, is known for wearing baggy clothing, having recently stated that her fashion choice is purposeful: The singer wants to keep her body from scrutiny and sexualization by the public eye. So when Nylon Magazine published a hyper-edited photo of Eilish exposing her shoulders and clavicle, Eilish immediately explained why it wasn’t ethical in the comment section of the since-deleted photo:

“What the f*ck is this sh*t. 1. I was never approached by Nylon about this piece whatsoever. I did not know it was happening nor did anyone on my team. 2. This is not even a real picture of me. I had absolutely no creative input. 3. You’re gonna make a picture of me shirtless?? That’s not real?? At 17? And make it the cover???? Even if the picture was supposed to look like some robot version of me… I did not consent in any way. 4. ANNNDDD YOU’RE GONNA REMOVE ALL MY F*CKIN HAIR? Booooooooooo to you.”

billie’s reaction on the NYLON Germany cover pic.twitter.com/KbK4MopJk4 — billie eilish update account (@eilishupdates) August 27, 2019

Eilish added an emoji of the middle finger to emphasize her disappointment. Her comment received more than 34,000 likes. Nylon responded to Eilish and others that they weren’t intending to insult the singer:

“For this cover, it was never our intention to create a look that is confusing or insulting to Billie Eilish. It was only ever our intention to honor Billies impact and her work by creating this avatar which is part of a cover series highlighting the power of digital prodigy artists. This avatar is a piece of 3D artwork created in dedication to her achievements and the positive effect she has had on millions around the globe — including us.”

Nylon deleted the photo and followed it up with a similarly-stylized image of internet famous German twins Lisa and Lena. “We’ve been asked,” the sisters responded in the comments, in reference to the Eilish image.