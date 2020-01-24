Billie Eilish Says She Considered Taking Her Own Life In 2018

Billie Eilish is one of the most successful people in music right now, but success isn’t a cure-all for any problem a person might face. Eilish has spoken openly about depression before, and in a new interview with Gayle King for The Gayle King Grammy Special, she revealed that she almost took her own life in 2018.

During the interview — which was filmed in 2019, before Eilish’s 18th birthday — Eilish said of 2018, “I was so unhappy last year. I was so unhappy, and I was so, like, joyless. I don’t want to be dark, but I genuinely didn’t think I would make it to 17.”

King then asked, “Did you think that you would do something to yourself?” Eilish responded, “Yeah. I think about this one time I was in Berlin and I was alone in my hotel […] and I remember there was a window right there. […] I remember crying because I was thinking about how the way that I was going to die was. I was going to do it.”

Eilish also told King about what she says to fans who have been in similar positions, “I just grab them by the shoulders and I’m like, ‘Please take care of yourself and be good to yourself and be nice to yourself. […] Don’t take that extra step and hurt yourself further.'”

