Getty Image
Pop

Billie Eilish Disavows Texas’ Abortion Laws On Stage In Austin: ‘My Body, My F*cking Choice’

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

About a month ago, Texas passed new laws that place a bunch of restrictions on abortions in the state. The music world has largely not been thrilled with the development. Lucy Dacus, for example, donated proceeds from her recent Texas concerts to abortion funds. Now, Billie Eilish has used her on-stage voice to stand up for abortion rights.

Eilish took time during her Austin City Limits Music Festival set this weekend (on October 2) to passionately speak out against the new laws. As “Bans Off Our Bodies” was displayed on the screens behind Eilish, she said, “When they made that sh*t a law, I almost didn’t want to do this show because I wanted to punish this f*cking place for allowing that to happen here. But then I remembered that it’s you guys that are the f*cking victims, and you deserve everything in the world. We need to tell them to shut the f*ck up.”

Then, after calling for her fans to raise their middle fingers, she shouted, “My body, my f*cking choice!”

Speaking of Eilish at festivals, it was announced this morning that she will be headlining Glastonbury in 2022, making her the youngest solo headliner in the history of the esteemed festival.

Tags:
Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
Hovvdy’s Triumphant, Enveloping ‘True Love’ Couldn’t Have Arrived At A Better Time
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×