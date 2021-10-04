About a month ago, Texas passed new laws that place a bunch of restrictions on abortions in the state. The music world has largely not been thrilled with the development. Lucy Dacus, for example, donated proceeds from her recent Texas concerts to abortion funds. Now, Billie Eilish has used her on-stage voice to stand up for abortion rights.

Eilish took time during her Austin City Limits Music Festival set this weekend (on October 2) to passionately speak out against the new laws. As “Bans Off Our Bodies” was displayed on the screens behind Eilish, she said, “When they made that sh*t a law, I almost didn’t want to do this show because I wanted to punish this f*cking place for allowing that to happen here. But then I remembered that it’s you guys that are the f*cking victims, and you deserve everything in the world. We need to tell them to shut the f*ck up.”

Then, after calling for her fans to raise their middle fingers, she shouted, “My body, my f*cking choice!”

Billie Eilish speaks out against Texas’s new abortion law during her set at Austin City Limits: “When they made that shit a law, I almost didn't want to do the show, because I wanted to punish this fucking place for allowing that to happen here… My body, my fucking choice!” pic.twitter.com/U84pNYtN7G — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 3, 2021

Speaking of Eilish at festivals, it was announced this morning that she will be headlining Glastonbury in 2022, making her the youngest solo headliner in the history of the esteemed festival.