Ahead their live stream event “The Show,” K-pop vanguards Blackpink are back with a scintillating performance of their The Album single “Pretty Savage” for The Late Late Show With James Corden. The quartet executes their elaborate choreography with razor efficiency as they collectively flip off their haters with the song’s defiant, dismissive lyrics.

The late-night appearance was their return to US television after appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Good Morning America in October. The group also spent some time palling around with host James Corden, giving him a digital tour of their set and sharing some of their pre-performance rituals.

Originally, “The Show” was set to premiere at the end of December, but it was pushed back to January 31 due to South Korean COVID safety precautions. It’s billed as a “first of its kind” live stream experience to play in multiple territories simultaneously via YouTube, and is expected to feature the debut live performances of a number of songs from The Album, which was released during the pandemic and therefore didn’t see an accompanying tour.

Since then, group member Jennie launched her own YouTube channel to share her daily life with fans.

Watch Blackpink’s high-energy performance of “Pretty Savage” on The Late Late Show With James Corden above.