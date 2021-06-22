Getty Image
Pop

Brie Larson Delivers An Off-The-Cuff Cover Of An Olivia Rodrigo Song

With a baseball cap and six-string in hand, Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson paid homage to 21st-century Dorothy Parker — Olivia Rodrigo. “[Thank you] for giving the world your words,” Larson said in the middle of performing a stripped-down cover of Rodgrio’s song about the pain of comparison, “Jealousy, Jealousy.”

“I know their beauty’s not my lack / But it feels like the weight is on my back,” Larson sings. It’s a far cry from her former role as the glossed-up rocker Envy Adams in 2010’s Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World, but it might be a hint of more music to come from Larson. Just last week, Billboard reported that her rendition of Metric’s “Black Sheep” cracked the charts 16 years after it came out, thanks to the newly-released Scott Pilgrim soundtrack.

“Jealousy, Jealousy” appears on Rodrigo’s blockbuster debut album, Sour. The 17-year-old singer-songwriter from Los Angeles recorded the album during the COVID-19 lockdowns. On the strength of its lead single, the emotional power ballad “Driver’s License,” Sour broke Spotify’s record for the most streams in an opening week for an album by a female artist.

For good measure, here’s Rodrigo’s lyric video for “Jealousy, Jealousy” so you can sing along and compare the two renditions:

