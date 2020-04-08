Britney Spears Modifies A Classic Song Lyric To Thank Healthcare Workers

During these times of social distancing, people around the world have expressed their gratitude for those who put themselves at risk in order to try to curb this coronavirus pandemic: healthcare workers. Britney Spears is one of the latest to offer her thanks, and she did so with a partial re-write of one of her classic songs.

Spears shared a drawing (by Venezuelan illustrator Patricia Urrutia) of herself from her classic “…Baby One More Time” video, holding up a bottle of Purell hand sanitizer and with the text, “My loneliness is killing me saving me!” Spears wrote alongside the post, “Enough said, and thank you to all of the healthcare workers tirelessly working to keep us safe during this time !!!!”

She also recently took to Twitter to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her hit “Oops!… I Did It Again,” which was originally released on March 27, 2000. Spears shared a photo from on set and wrote, “Oops!…how did 20 years go by so fast?! I can’t believe it. I remember that red suit was so freaking hot … but the dance was fun and it made the shoot fly by !!! You have all shown so much support for this song & I thank you for it … sending love to you all!!”