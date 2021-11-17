Brintey Spears has been in high spirits for nearly a week now. After 13 long years, a judge finally ruled that her highly-publicized conservatorship should be terminated. She celebrated the decision on her social media, writing, “Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy. I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever.” Days later, Britney remains all smiles as she took to Instagram to share a longer message and hint at what could come next.

In the video, Britney began by reflecting on the struggles of her conservatorship and what she appreciates the most about her newfound freedom. She then took a moment to thank the #FreeBritney movement for their support. “You guys rock,” she said. “Honestly, my voice was muted and threatened for so long, I wasn’t able to speak up or say anything. Because of you guys and the awareness of kinda knowing what was going on, and delivering that news to the public for so long, you give it awareness to all of them. Because of you, I honestly think that you guys saved my life in a way 100%.”

She continued, “I know there’s a lot of jokes about the #FreeBritney movement — we’re not free, we’re expensive. Okay birdies, I’m expensive too. Anyways, with that said, let’s move forward. God bless you all, we’re gonna have a good year, good Christmas, and rock on!”

In the post’s caption, Britney also hinted at a special tell-all interview in the future. “I might as well do a hint of my thoughts on the gram before I go and set things square on @Oprah,” she wrote. “I mean who knows … I do know how embarrassing is to share the fact I’ve never seen cash or wasn’t able to drive my car …. but honestly it still blows my mind every day I wake up how my family and the conservatorship were able to do what they did to me … it was demoralizing and degrading !!!!”