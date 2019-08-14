Getty Image

It was reported yesterday that following years of near-constant activity, legendary K-pop group BTS would be going on an “official and extended” hiatus. However, it looks like that isn’t completely true, as a representative for the group says the band is just taking a quick vacation.

The rep told the Associated Press in an email, “It has been widely reported that BTS will be taking a hiatus. To clarify, BTS will only be taking a brief, but well-deserved vacation. We want to assure all of the BTS ARMY, fans, friends and the media that the group is excited to get back on the stage very soon for their scheduled stadium tour. More exciting BTS news and events to come!”

Big Hit Entertainment’s original statement read in part, “We would like to announce that for the first time since their debut, BTS will be going on an official and extended period of rest and relaxation. […] This period of rest will be an opportunity for the members of BTS, who have relentless driven towards their goal since their debut, to recharge and prepare to present themselves anew as musicians and creators. […] BTS will return refreshed and recharged to return all the love you have and continue to show them.”

There’s no official word on how long this vacation is supposed to last, but the Big Hit website lists BTS’ next show as an October 11 date in Saudi Arabia.