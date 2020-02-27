BTS Navigate Through A War-Torn Countryside In The Cinematic ‘On’ Video

Global K-pop stars BTS know how to make hits. The group is celebrating its seventh year together, and the large-scale production of their videos show BTS are unstoppable. Now BTS have debuted another cinematic video accompanying the Map Of The Soul: 7 hit “On.”

Directed by YongSeok Choi, the video is reminiscent of a blockbuster movie. The opening scene shows a war-torn countryside while BTS’ members individually traverse the environment to convene in front of an opening in a giant wall. The group then prepare themselves for battle, all while performing an intricately-choreographed dance routine. Finally, the group climbs a large mountain as the words “No more dream” appear across the screen. According to a statement, the video “symbolically depicts BTS’ vow to accept their predestined path as fate and to keep going on, no matter the obstacles.”

The premiere of the BTS video arrived alongside and impressive feat. The premiere of the video racked up 1.54 million concurrent viewers, breaking the record on YouTube for most viewers streaming a video’s launch.

Ahead of releasing the video to “On,” BTS stopped by Grand Central Station to perform the song on The Tonight Show.

Watch BTS’ “On” video above.

Map Of The Soul: 7 is out now via Big Hit. Get it here.