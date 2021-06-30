Disney’s Cinderella has been remade countless times over the years. Who could forget Hilary Duff’s portrayal of the princess as a modern-day California teen, or Brandy’s iconic role in the 1997 made-for-TV remake (which is finally coming to Disney+)? Now, Amazon Studios has acquired the rights to a live action remake of the classic Disney tale, tapping Camila Cabello to take on the titular role, and they’ve just shared a first look at the film.

The teaser shows how Amazon Studios has put their spin on the classic Cinderella tale. It opens with an ambitious Cabello gearing up to open her own clothing shop in town. By the looks of it, the remainder of the film follows the original movie’s plot line as Cabello finds a way to make it to an extravagant ball.

Along with Cabello, the teaser depicts Billy Porter as Fab G, Cabello’s gender-fluid fairy godparent. According to Consequence Of Sound, the remainder of the cast includes Idina Menzel as Cinderella’s evil stepmother, Pierce Brosnan as King Rowan, Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice; John Mulaney and James Corden as the mice John and James, Missy Elliott as a town crier, and Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Robert (aka Cabello’s love interest).

In a statement alongside the teaser, Cabello wrote: “this was one of the most magical experiences of my life. I can’t wait for you to see it.”

Watch Amazon’s Cinderella teaser above.

Cinderella is out 9/3 on Amazon Prime.