Camila Cabello Celebrates Falling In Love On Her Slow-Burning Single ‘Easy’

Camila Cabello is the musical guest on this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live, and fans wondering what songs she will perform may have gotten part of their answer today: Cabello has shared a new single called “Easy.” On the slow-burning track, Cabello reflects on finding a special somebody who appreciates her, as she sings on the chorus, “Always thought I was hard to love / ‘Til you made it seem so easy.”

Cabello wrote of the song on Instagram, “I wrote this song about the kind of love that makes you love yourself more , I think before you open up to someone you always feel scared that once they see all the stuff you don’t like about yourself , all the things you’re insecure about, that they won’t like you anymore – and when someone sees those things and loves you not only in spite of them, but because of them, it makes you feel truly seen for who you are , and loved for who you are too.”

Cabello also previously said of her upcoming album Romance, “These songs are basically the story of my life the past couple years and the stories I’ve accumulated — I knew for a long time I wanted my album to be called Romance because these stories are about falling in love.”

Listen to “Easy” above.