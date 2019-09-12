Camila Cabello Has Truthful Revelations In Her Cleverly Surreal ‘Liar’ Video

When Camila Cabello simultaneously released “Shameless” and “Liar” a few days ago, only “Shameless” was accompanied by a video. It turns out that Cabello was just pacing herself and that a “Liar” video was in fact on the way. Actually, it’s here now: The clip premiered at midnight last night. In the clip, she finds herself “enjoying” a meal with her fiance, who seems full of himself. Eventually, she works up the nerve to be honest, which prompts a massive wave of truth-telling.

Cabello previously explained the meaning of the song, saying, “[‘Liar’] was about a person that I didn’t want to have feelings for and I just didn’t want to face my feelings. I didn’t want to like him, because I was scared. ‘Liar’ is almost like making fun of that, making fun of myself. Calling yourself out. It’s like you see an ex or whatever at a party, and you’re like, ‘I don’t like him anymore, I don’t like him anymore.’ And then he says hi to you and you’re like, ‘Sh*t, I like him!'”

It turns out that “Liar” and “Shameless” were written in the same day, and that’s why she released them at the same time. She previously said of these and other songs from Romance, “These songs are basically the story of my life the past couple years and the stories I’ve accumulated — I knew for a long time I wanted my album to be called Romance because these stories are about falling in love.”

Watch the video for “Liar” above.