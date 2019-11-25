Camila Cabello Creates A Carefree Garden Of Eden In Her ‘Living Proof’ Video

Ahead of her dazzling performance with Taylor Swift and Halsey at the American Music Awards, Camila Cabello debuted a delicate video to accompany her most recent single, “Living Proof.”

Directed by Alan Ferguson, the video is a tour of Cabello’s ideal paradise. Filmed in the style of a vignette, the visual displays scenes of Cabello among flowers with her perfect man. Angelic back-up dancers add to the video’s whimsical style.

The video’s pastel costumes and immaculate set design craft a visualization of the feeling of falling in love, which was Cabello’s goal with her upcoming record Romance. Ahead of releasing “Living Proof,” the singer described her artistic vision. “I just wanted this album to sound like what falling love feels like, pretty impossible thing to do but I can say I gave it all I had,” Cabello said. “I’ve never lived as much life as I did writing this album. It was messy and beautiful, unforgettable and at times so painful I wish I could forget, it was excruciatingly consuming and impossible not to get lost in, it was mine… and now it’s yours. I hope you love it as much as I’ve loved living it.”

Watch Camila Cabello’s “Living Proof” video above.

Romance is out 12/6 via SYCO/Epic Records. Pre-order it here.