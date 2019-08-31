Camila Cabello Teases A New Era With A Poetic Video And Cryptic Photos

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Camila Cabello is fresh off a number one hit single. The pop singer’s song, “Señorita,” with Shawn Mendes earned her her second No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts just last week. The duo performed the song in front of cameras at MTV’s VMAs as a bonafide couple, and also accepted an award for Best Collaboration. It now looks like the singer has more up her sleeve: She’ been teasing a new era of music with a wistful video and cryptic photos.

“What do I know about love? Nothing,” the video begins. Warm piano music plays over a shots of a sensual Cabello. She professes her reservations about love and asks for an answer.

In the highly-stylized video, Cabello poses rhetorical questions as small yellow text runs across the bottom of each scene, spelling out her inquiry into love: “Where does the love go when it runs out? When does it leave? Why does it die? Do you kill it in one violent blow?”

The pop singer also posted similarly stylized photos to her Instagram feed.

Though the photos give some indication that the singer is working on something new, Cabello’s artful video undoubtedly marks the beginning of a new era. Her cryptic and poetic video ends the same way it begins. “What do I know about love?” she asks again. “Maybe nothing. And that’s why it’s everything.”

Watch the poetic video above and join fans in guessing what Cabello has in store.