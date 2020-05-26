Carly Rae Jepsen is fresh off releasing Dedicated Side B, but she might have even more fresh material in the pipeline: She recently revealed that she (along with songwriting collaborator and guitarist Tavish Crowe) has made a quarantine album.

During an appearance on the Switched On Pop podcast, at the tail-end of the conversation (around the 39:10 mark), she spoke about the record, saying, “Tavish and I have already made an entire quarantine album, and it’s very different, it’s kind of fun! We had to do it around Zoom or things like that so it’s been like a challenge, but a really fun one! You kind of write differently that way. You have more time to have space in between the decisions you’re making and more time to kind of be away from the song for a minute, so I find it to be a whole new style of going at it, and I really like it.”

Of course, there are positives and negatives to being an artist during quarantine. Some are out of work, and some (like Rosalía and Charli XCX) have spoken about a pressure they feel to be productive during these times. That said, great works that musicians can be proud of have been released during this time (like Charli’s How I’m Feeling Now). Jepsen spoke positively about the quarantine album-making process, so hopefully that came from a positive space and hopefully fans get to hear it in the near future.

Listen to the full Switched On Pop episode below.

