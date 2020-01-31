Caroline Polachek, former lead vocalist of indie-pop veterans Chairlift, is making a name for herself as a solo artist after moving to LA and taking an introspective look at herself. With a debut record under her own name, Pang, Polachek crosses boundaries and delivers refreshingly honest pop numbers that have captivated both pop lovers and indie heads alike. Last night, Polachek took her most popular single from the album, “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings,” to the Mercedes-Benz stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

For the performance, Polachek appeared on stage atop a giant, rotating rock sculpture. Though the singer is restrained by the small space of the boulder, she still manages to showcase some dance moves from her “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings” video.

The official video accompanying “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings” takes place in Polachek’s personal Hell. “The song is about being painfully far away from someone you’re crazy about but still trying to keep your cool, which as everyone knows is a private kind of hell,” Polachek previously said of the song.

Watch Polachek perform “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings” live on Jimmy Kimmel Live! above.

Pang is out now via Columbia. Get it here.