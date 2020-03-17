Like many of us experiencing social distancing and self quarantining in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Charli XCX is struggling to keep her creative drive as a self-described workaholic. The singer has begun to keep a journal of her quarantine experience and share it on social media. In her latest post, Charli revealed she was nearly finished with her upcoming record when the virus started spreading and is now forced to put it on halt.

Charli XCX shared day two of her quarantine diary Monday night on Twitter. “So I’ve been thinking about how to be creative in quarantine,” her journal entry began. The singer continued that a few of her collaborators have begun to show symptoms of coronavirus and therefore canceled their recording sessions with her. “This self quarantine is coming at a time where I was almostttttt finished with the writing process of my next album,” she wrote. “I had one song left to write and then it was all about finishing and production and artwork ect.”

The singer also offered good news to those looking forward to new music: “I want it to be quite short in comparison to Charli, there are a lot of songs about sex and physicality. There is a song about the world ending.”

self quarantine diary entry 2 📝💖 pic.twitter.com/9jVHkYqUQS — Charli (@charli_xcx) March 16, 2020

