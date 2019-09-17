Pop

Charli XCX And Christine And The Queens Adapt Their ‘Gone’ Video For A ‘Tonight Show’ Performance

One of the highest-profile releases of last week was Charli XCX’s new album Charli, which features a bunch of collaborators. When she visited The Tonight Show yesterday, she brought one of them with her: She and Christine And The Queens performed their single “Gone.” Their performance had a similar aesthetic to the song’s music video, as the two sang and danced on and around red, rope-covered furniture.

Before performing, Charli sat down for a quick chat with Jimmy Fallon. The two talked about all the collaborators on Charli, focusing on her Troye Sivan joint effort “1999” and its reference-heavy video. Fallon showed off screenshots of Charli as all of the Spice Girls, and his favorite, her as Steve Jobs. Charli said that was her favorite character from the video as well, and that she wore the wig and stayed in character as the Apple co-founder for longer than she needed to. Fallon also brought up Charli’s old Myspace songs, which lead to Charli singing some of “Dinosaur Sex.”

Watch Charli XCX perform “Gone” with Christine And The Queens and talk with Fallon above, and read our review of Charli here.

Charli XCX is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.

