Coldplay Says They Will Not Perform During Glastonbury’s 2022 Festival

Coldplay kicked off the weekend by finally releasing their ninth album, Music Of The Spheres, which features appearances from Selena Gomez, We Are King, Jacob Collier, and BTS. They’ll now do what bands do after a big release: They’ll play it live. But there’s one place they won’t be playing: Glastonbury’s 2022 music festival.

Coldplay shared the news during an interview with NME, saying, “Glastonbury is our spiritual home, but even your parents say you need to leave home sometimes.” The band has made several appearances at the Worthy Farm festival dating back to 1999 and as recently as earlier this year. Over this two-decade span, Coldplay headlined the legendary festival in 2002, 2005, 2011, 2016, and 2021, so it’s understandable that some might be disappointed at the band’s choice to skip next year.

The news comes as Coldplay recently announced a livestream concert in support of Music Of The Spheres. The performance will air on a number of Amazon platforms, the Amazon Music app, the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, and Prime Video, on October 22 at 10 p.m. EST at Seattle’s Climate Please Arena, a venue that will also celebrate its grand re-opening with the performance.

You can read their full conversation with NME here.

Music Of The Spheres is out now via Parlophone. Get it here.

