Dear Evan Hansen has become one of the most beloved musicals of the last decade, so much so that the 2015 production has a film adaptation coming out next month. Part of that is the soundtrack album, and aside from the cast, the OST features some big-name artists.

Dear Evan Hansen (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) includes covers of some of the musical’s songs. Sam Smith and Summer Walker will take on “You Will Be Found,” SZA has “The Anonymous Ones,” Carrie Underwood and Dan + Shay performed “Only Us,” Finneas sang “A Little Closer,” and Tori Kelly covered “Waving Through A Window.” The album is set for release on September 24, the same date the movie hits theaters.

Check out the Dear Evan Hansen (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) tracklist below.

1. Ben Platt and Dear Evan Hansen Choir — “Waving Through A Window”

2. Ben Platt — “For Forever”

3. Colton Ryan, Ben Platt, and Nik Dodani — “Sincerely Me”

4. Kaitlyn Dever, Danny Pino, and Amy Adams — “Requiem”

5. Ben Platt and Kaitlyn Dever — “If I Could Tell Her”

6. Amandla Stenberg — “The Anonymous Ones”

7. Ben Platt, Amandla Stenberg, Liz Kate, DeMarius Copes, Isaac Powell, Hadiya Eshe, and Dear Evan Hansen Choir — “You Will Be Found”

8. Kaitlyn Dever and Ben Platt — “Only Us”

9. Ben Platt — “Words Fail”

10. Julianne Moore — “So Big / So Small”

11. Colton Ryan — “A Little Closer”

12. Sam Smith — “You Will Be Found” Feat. Summer Walker

13. SZA — “The Anonymous Ones”

14. Carrie Underwood and Dan + Shay — “Only Us”

15. Finneas — “A Little Closer”

16. Tori Kelly — “Waving Through A Window”

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.