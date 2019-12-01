Dua Lipa Cleverly Revealed The Title Of Her Upcoming Record With A New Tattoo

Dua Lipa is gearing up for a new era, and she’s making it a permanent part of her. The “New Rules” singer built up anticipation for a new release by revealing the title of her sophomore record with a new arm tattoo.
The pop star posted a lounging bikini photo on Saturday with the caption, “Swipe for album title.” The following picture is a zoomed-in screenshot of a cursive tattoo on her left bicep, which shows that the title of her forthcoming album is Future Nostalgia.
ALBUM TITLE 🔐💝 pic.twitter.com/sPh5hRXcyd
— DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) December 1, 2019
So far, the singer has only released one single off Future Nostalgia, the disco-inspired number “Don’t Start Now,” but more are sure to come soon. Along with the release of her single, Lipa said the track was the perfect jumping-off point for her new era of music. “I chose to put this song out first so I could close one chapter of my life and start another. Into a new era with a new sound! It’s about moving on and not allowing anyone to get in the way of that. It also felt like a natural first song choice as I made it with the brilliant same crew I made ‘New Rules’ with.”
