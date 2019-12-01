Dua Lipa Cleverly Revealed The Title Of Her Upcoming Record With A New Tattoo

Dua Lipa is gearing up for a new era, and she’s making it a permanent part of her. The “New Rules” singer built up anticipation for a new release by revealing the title of her sophomore record with a new arm tattoo.

The pop star posted a lounging bikini photo on Saturday with the caption, “Swipe for album title.” The following picture is a zoomed-in screenshot of a cursive tattoo on her left bicep, which shows that the title of her forthcoming album is Future Nostalgia.

So far, the singer has only released one single off Future Nostalgia, the disco-inspired number “Don’t Start Now,” but more are sure to come soon. Along with the release of her single, Lipa said the track was the perfect jumping-off point for her new era of music. “I chose to put this song out first so I could close one chapter of my life and start another. Into a new era with a new sound! It’s about moving on and not allowing anyone to get in the way of that. It also felt like a natural first song choice as I made it with the brilliant same crew I made ‘New Rules’ with.”

Dua Lipa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.