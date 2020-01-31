Dua Lipa’s Latest Single, ‘Physical,’ Continues Her Hot Streak

As this year’s Best New Artist Grammy winner, Billie Eilish, gears up to enter a whole new world of exposure — including performing at the Oscars — last year’s winner is busy rolling out the sparkling, electric singles that anchor her second full-length album. Dua Lipa is coming for the pop crown in a big way, after her massive success with “New Rules,” and “IDGAF” in 2019. But she hasn’t let the early singles off her self-titled debut tell the story of her new record. “Physical,” which she teased just a day ago, follows up lead single “Don’t Start Now” and the title track, “Future Nostalgia.”

Future Nostalgia is due out this spring, April 3 to be exact, and Lipa has already announced an international tour in support of the record. From the sounds of these first two singles, and now the dark pulsing of “Physical,” it seems like Lipa’s latest will join another early great pop record of 2020, Selena Gomez’s Rare, in building upon her past while pushing forward. “Physical” was slated to drop tomorrow, January 31, but looks like Dua got a little excited and released it early. All the better for us, listen above.

Dua Lipa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.