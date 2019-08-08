Ed Sheeran, Paolo Londra, and Dave have released the official video for “Nothing On You.”

The track, which appears on Sheeran’s latest album No. 6 Collaborations Project, is an electric, hip-hop inspired song. While many American listeners might not be familiar with Argentine rapper Londra or English rapper Dave, “Nothing On You” shows that they’re two impressive musicians worth keeping an eye on. Sheeran brings his pop star best to the chorus, and Londa and Dave crush their respective verses.

The video for “Nothing On You” features Sheeran, Londra, and Dave biking through London at night. If the setting has a nostalgic feel, that’s part of the magic of the video. “Nothing On You” was directed by the team behind online music platform SBTV, the same outlet that shot Sheeran’s first-ever online session of Sheeran’s Plus cut “You Need Me, I Don’t Need You” back in 2010. The video for “Nothing On You” feels like a celebration of Sheeran’s past and a nod toward his even-brighter future. The pop star recently broke U2’s all-time touring record with his recent Divide Tour — he now holds the records for the most-attended and highest-grossing tours of all time.

Watch the video for “Nothing On You” above.

