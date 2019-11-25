A couple years ago, Ed Sheeran made a cameo in Game Of Thrones (which was not warmly received by all). Now it looks like he may be involved in another huge media franchise: Over the weekend, a new teaser for the upcoming Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise Of Skywalker was released, and for a quick second, we see Sheeran dressed as a stormtrooper.

A one-second clip of Sheeran pops up at about 54 seconds into the video, and in it, he is wearing a full stormtrooper get-up (minus the helmet). He turns and smiles, and it looks like he’s on set during filming of the movie. For fans closely following every Star Wars development, this isn’t exactly unprecedented, as Sheeran’s cameo in The Rise Of Skywalker has been rumored for about a year now. Last December, The Sun noted that Sheeran was secretly filming as a stormtrooper.

If Sheeran somehow hasn’t seen all the recent Star Wars movies, he finally has time to get caught up: This summer, he wrapped up his record-breaking Divide tour, which kicked off back in 2017. He plans on taking some time off from touring, as he said that his final show was his “last gig for probably 18 months.”

Watch the Star Wars teaser above.

