Elton John is enjoying his semi-final performance lap worldwide, thanks to the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. However, one thing brings the “Rocket Man” singer’s blood to a boil — the passing of several recent anti-LGBTQ laws across the United States. During an interview with Radio Times, the entertainer expressed anger about how the queer community is being targeted.

“There’s violence, [discriminatory] laws enacted in Florida, which are disgraceful. There’s a law now that, if you visit a doctor in Florida, they can refuse to treat you if you’re gay, which I find just unbelievable. We seem to be going backwards. And that spreads. It’s like a virus that the LGBTQ+ movement is suffering,” said the singer.

Seemingly as a response to the legislation, John said, “I will no longer do residencies in the US,” but he would, “Consider more live shows elsewhere.”

Although Elton John is a native of Britain, he does live in the United States. When comparing how the two countries treated the LBGTQ communities, John said, “I don’t like it at all. It’s a growing swell of anger and homophobia that’s around America. I don’t know if it’s around Britain, because I haven’t been here that much. But I feel that the Phillip Schofield thing has been totally homophobic. If it was a straight guy in a fling with a young woman, it wouldn’t even make the papers.”

Throughout his career, the musician has advocated for the LGBTQ community through his non-profit organization, Elton John Aids Foundation. To date, the foundation has raised over $525 million.