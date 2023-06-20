Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour Liverpool 2023
Getty Image
Pop

Elton John Declared That ‘Gay Rights Are Going Backwards In The US’ And It Is ‘Disgraceful’

Elton John is enjoying his semi-final performance lap worldwide, thanks to the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. However, one thing brings the “Rocket Man” singer’s blood to a boil — the passing of several recent anti-LGBTQ laws across the United States. During an interview with Radio Times, the entertainer expressed anger about how the queer community is being targeted.

“There’s violence, [discriminatory] laws enacted in Florida, which are disgraceful. There’s a law now that, if you visit a doctor in Florida, they can refuse to treat you if you’re gay, which I find just unbelievable. We seem to be going backwards. And that spreads. It’s like a virus that the LGBTQ+ movement is suffering,” said the singer.

Seemingly as a response to the legislation, John said, “I will no longer do residencies in the US,” but he would, “Consider more live shows elsewhere.”

Although Elton John is a native of Britain, he does live in the United States. When comparing how the two countries treated the LBGTQ communities, John said, “I don’t like it at all. It’s a growing swell of anger and homophobia that’s around America. I don’t know if it’s around Britain, because I haven’t been here that much. But I feel that the Phillip Schofield thing has been totally homophobic. If it was a straight guy in a fling with a young woman, it wouldn’t even make the papers.”

Throughout his career, the musician has advocated for the LGBTQ community through his non-profit organization, Elton John Aids Foundation. To date, the foundation has raised over $525 million.

