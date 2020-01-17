Pop

Empress Of Creates A Dream World Of ’90s Pop Nostalgia With ‘Call Me’ From ‘The Turning’ Soundtrack

Contributing Writer

Empress Of, the moniker of LA songstress Lorely Rodriguez, is lending her musical talents on the official soundtrack to the upcoming film The Turning. While the film itself is a supernatural horror, Rodriguez contributed the dreamy and entrancing number “Call Me” to the film’s soundscape.

Riddled with swooning synths and moody musings, “Call Me” transports the listener into Rodriguez’s carefully-crafted dream world. According to co-producer Lawrence Rothman, the song is “a slice of ‘90s pop nostalgia reminiscent of The Cure meets The Cranberries.”

Empress Of’s Lorely Rodriguez co-wrote “Call Me” with Lawrence and Yves Rothman, the producers for the film’s soundtrack. “When writing the track with Lorely, Yves and I had the idea of writing something that was dreamy and processional; the movie’s swan song,” Rothman said. “It became a track that Floria Sigismondi used on set a lot to set the mood when shooting the scenes of the dreamlike limbo that the ghost Ms. Jessel is trapped in.”

Beyond “Call Me,” The Turning soundtrack is star-studded. The soundtrack also includes tracks by Soccer Mommy, Caribou, Muna, Mitski, Kali Uchis, Alice Glass, Warpaint, and Vagabon.

Listen to Empress Of’s “Call Me” above.

The Turning soundtrack is out 1/24 via KRO. Pre-order it here.

Tags: , ,

Around The Web

Listen To This
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
×