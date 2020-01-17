Empress Of, the moniker of LA songstress Lorely Rodriguez, is lending her musical talents on the official soundtrack to the upcoming film The Turning. While the film itself is a supernatural horror, Rodriguez contributed the dreamy and entrancing number “Call Me” to the film’s soundscape.

Riddled with swooning synths and moody musings, “Call Me” transports the listener into Rodriguez’s carefully-crafted dream world. According to co-producer Lawrence Rothman, the song is “a slice of ‘90s pop nostalgia reminiscent of The Cure meets The Cranberries.”

Empress Of’s Lorely Rodriguez co-wrote “Call Me” with Lawrence and Yves Rothman, the producers for the film’s soundtrack. “When writing the track with Lorely, Yves and I had the idea of writing something that was dreamy and processional; the movie’s swan song,” Rothman said. “It became a track that Floria Sigismondi used on set a lot to set the mood when shooting the scenes of the dreamlike limbo that the ghost Ms. Jessel is trapped in.”

Beyond “Call Me,” The Turning soundtrack is star-studded. The soundtrack also includes tracks by Soccer Mommy, Caribou, Muna, Mitski, Kali Uchis, Alice Glass, Warpaint, and Vagabon.

Listen to Empress Of’s “Call Me” above.

The Turning soundtrack is out 1/24 via KRO. Pre-order it here.