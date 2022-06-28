Kacey Musgraves has laid relatively low this year: So far, her only new song is a cover of Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling In Love” for the Elvis biopic soundtrack. She popped up today, though, by lending her vocals to queer Southern pop singer Fancy Hagood’s new single, “Blue Dream Baby,” which falls right in Musgraves’ lane with its country-pop aesthetic.

Speaking of aesthetic, the animated video sees Musgraves living up to her @spaceykacey Instagram handle by playing an alien. Meanwhile, the song’s arrival coincides with International Pride Day today (June 28).

In an Instagram post, Hagood notes of Musgraves, “I want to thank @spaceykacey for being the sexiest cartoon ive ever seen and for throwing down on the track! Its a dream come true when you get to put magic out into the world…..but to get to do it with one of your besties is just a level of special i could stay high on! kacey is such a trailblazer and has created so much room in this town for queer expression and art. I have felt the effects of the change she has helped create not only in my career but in my personal life as well. Kacey made me feel seen long before we were friends and im so honored to Share a track with such a legend.”

Watch the “Blue Dream Baby” video above.