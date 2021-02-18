In recent weeks, FKA Twigs has spoken openly about her relationship with Shia LaBeouf, which she alleges was abusive. She recently shared some revelations in an Elle profile and now she has given her first TV interview on CBS This Morning.

#EXCLUSIVE: @FKATwigs is speaking out to @GayleKing for the first time since filing a civil lawsuit against actor & former boyfriend, Shia LaBeouf. She accuses LaBeouf of sexual battery, assault & inflicting emotional distress — allegations he denies. More on @CBS Thursday. pic.twitter.com/lutVwWm2KI — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 17, 2021

During her conversation with Gayle King, Twigs said, “I think it reminds me of some of the gaslighting I experienced when I was with him — the taking some of the blame, but not all of it and then denying it.” Twigs described the gaslighting she felt LaBeouf was subjecting her to, saying:

“Nothing was ever true. But this is the thing, but I would really doubt myself, you know? Especially when I’d, like, wake up and he’d be like, ‘You were lying there with your eyes open, planning to leave me.’ And I’d be like, ‘I literally was asleep.’ But then he would, like, only want me to sleep naked because he said if I didn’t, then I was keeping myself from him. So, you know, it’s a tactic that a lot of abusers use. It’s just this, like, constant availability and everything centered around them. And I think, you know, that’s why I wanted to come out and talk about this, because the signs really are there from the beginning.”

Check out the full interview below.