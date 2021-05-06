Epic Games, the maker of Fortnite, is suing Apple in federal court over the latter company’s App Story policies. Specifically, Epic believes Apple has created a monopoly because they only allow in-app purchases on iPhones and iPads to be processed via its own payment system, which gives Apple a 30 percent commission on purchases. Epic believes this puts developers trying to compete with Apple’s own apps at an unfair disadvantage.

As a result of this lawsuit, a lot of documents that wouldn’t have otherwise seen the light of day have become available, and they reveal some fascinating info about both Apple and Epic. Now it has been revealed that Epic was/is planning some major virtual Fortnite concerts: As NME notes, in-game concerts from J Balvin, Ariana Grande, and Lady Gaga were set for September, October, and December of 2020, respectively. The J Balvin concert actually happened last Halloween and it’s not clear if the Grande and Gaga shows are still in the works.

It has also been indicated that Grande and Gaga skins could end up being available in the game, as well as skins for people and characters like LeBron James, The Rock, Metroid protagonist Samus Aran, Naruto, Katniss Everdeen from The Hunger Games, and Die Hard‘s John McClane.